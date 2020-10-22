People: Jenny Casselman new deputy director of Nevada DETR

Jenny Casselman

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Jenny Casselman was recently named Deputy Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

“We are very pleased to have Jenny join the DETR team,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said in a statement. “We are confident that her leadership and strategic planning skills will be a great fit with our agency and provide us with a fresh insight into accomplishing our agency’s immediate and long-term mission and goals to serve Nevadans in these challenges times.”

As deputy director for DETR, Casselman is charged with overseeing the department’s workforce development initiatives in support of the state’s demand-driven business occupations, according to an Oct. 9 press release.

She has responsibility for ensuring quality delivery of the state’s employment and training, and enforcement programs and has executive oversight of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, Employment Security and Vocational Rehabilitation Divisions, and the state’s Research and Analysis Bureau.

“I am delighted to be selected as DETR’s new deputy director and look forward to meeting the unique challenges afforded by the position. I look forward to learning more about the agency and meeting with employees in the upcoming weeks,” Casselman said in a statement.

Casselman brings more than 15 years of experience in management, finance, and strategic planning to increase efficiencies and strengthen service levels.

Prior to joining DETR, she worked as Vice President of Commercial Operations for Greater Commercial Lending, overseeing all operations for the commercial loan servicing, secondary marketing, funding, and investor functions in support of small businesses. She was also heavily involved in loan origination for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program (PPP) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside of work, Casselman is actively involved with the Nevada Governor’s Council for Developmental Disabilities and volunteers for the Special Olympics. She graduated from University of Phoenix with an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of South Carolina.