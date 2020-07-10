People: Jeremy Hermsmeyer hired as sales executive at Alpine Insurance Associates

Jeremy Hermsmeyer

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Alpine Insurance Associates recently welcomed Jeremy Hermsmeyer as a sales executive to its Carson City office, relocating from Northern California where he attended San Jose State University.

According to a June 22 press release, while Jeremy’s primary background is centered on business administration and finance, he also comes to Alpine with extensive experience in customer service, sales and account resolution.

His interest in the insurance industry began nearly seven years ago when he worked as a customer service associate for a wholesale broker/aggregator. From there, he moved into an inside sales role.

“It is Jeremy’s background and his desire to develop and nurture relationships with his clients, along with his willingness to be a part of a winning team, that makes him so valued,” Alpine Insurance Associates said in a statement.