People: Jessica Torres new agent at Sierra Nevada Properties
NNBW staff report
RENO, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Properties this month announced Jessica Torres as a new real estate agent for the company.
Torres has a Bachelor of Arts in business management from the University of Nevada, Reno.
According to a Dec. 11 press release, she joins Sierra Nevada Properties with a background in business ownership and fitness. She will work out of SNP’s Reno office and will work with clients in a variety of ways, ranging from first time homebuyers to expansion of real estate investment portfolios.
