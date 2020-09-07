People: Joanne Miller new chief nursing officer at Carson Tahoe Health

Joanne Miller

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson Tahoe Health recently welcomed Joanne Miller as vice president and chief nursing officer.

She has more than 30 years of hospital operations and nursing experience. Before joining CTH, she served as VP & CNO of Patient Care for Johns Hopkins Medicine/Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“I was seeking an opportunity in an organization whose mission and core values mirrored my own,” Miller said in a news release. “I want to make significant contributions that fill my passions for eliminating preventable harm, improving the patient experience and creating a healthy work environment for all. Carson Tahoe’s way of treating the whole person; mind, body, and soul resonates with my proven outcomes for improving staff engagement and patient experience.”

In addition to healthcare running in her blood (Joanne’s great grandfather was a physician), she was also inspired at a young age to serve beside caring and compassionate nurses, like those that helped her younger brother when he was diagnosed with life-threatening cancer at the age of 12.

She has a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Drexel University, a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Hartford, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Mount Saint Mary College.