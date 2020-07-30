People: Joel Grace promoted to COO of Reno Land Inc.

Joel Grace

RENO, Nev. — Reno Land Inc. announced recently the promotion of Joel Grace to Chief Operating Officer; he will oversee the company’s portfolio of current and future development projects.

According to a July 15 press release provided on behalf of the development company, Grace, who previously served as Vice President of Development, has held positions as development manager for Starbucks in Australia; a vice president in commercial finance at Umpqua Bank; and Vice President of EDAWN.

Grace earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and marketing at New Hampshire College and a master’s degree in business from Southern New Hampshire University.

In a related move, Tom Merschel, who continues to serve as Chairman of the Board of Reno Land, was named CEO. Merschel will work closely with Grace and Chip Bowlby, president of Reno Land, to develop the company’s strategic direction.

“With Reno Land’s significant portfolio of development projects in one of the most vibrant markets in the United States, there was a need to restructure the company to separate out Development, Operations, Land Acquisition and Disposition,” Merschel said in a statement. “Chip Bowlby is largely responsible for acquiring the real estate … *that) will allow our company to be involved in developing some of the most important projects in our community for years to come.”

