People: John Chrispens new relationship manager at City National in Reno

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank announced recently it has hired John Chrispens as relationship manager for its Reno branch at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 100.

Chrispens joins City National with over 6 years of experience in the financial and business industry.

In his new position, Chrispens will be responsible for developing and managing new and existing client relationships through referral and calling efforts, according to a press release from the bank.

Chrispens will work closely with other areas of the bank, such as Private Banking, and will network through various civic and trade organizations to generate new business opportunities and to promote City National’s brand and value proposition.

As a colleague of the bank’s Reno branch, Chrispens will report directly to Stacy Asteriadis, vice president and branch manager. He will work closely with Asteriadis and other colleagues at this facility to develop new business for the branch.

“John is a wonderful new hire and an amazing addition to our seasoned staff of colleagues at our Reno branch,” Asteriadis said in a press release. “His financial and business background along with his overall professional experience, coupled with his vast knowledge and understanding of the local market, will be a great asset to him and City National.”

Prior to joining City National, Chrispens served as a financial and estate advisor for B3 Financial Partners. During his tenure in the financial industry, he has also worked for New York Life as a financial professional, Medifit/EXOS as a financial and health coordinator and 360 Coaching as a financial and health coach.

Chrispens attended the University of Concordia, where he earned his B.A. in Psychology, and California State University of Fullerton, where he earned an M.S. in Kinesiology.

Chrispens is also active in the community, serving as a board member and/or volunteer for several nonprofit organizations, including the Barracuda Golf Championship.