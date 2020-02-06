People: John P. Desmond named co-division director at Dickinson Wright

RENO, Nev. — Dickinson Wright PLLC recently announced the appointment of John P. Desmond as co-division director for the firm’s litigation practice.

According to a press release from the firm, Desmond is a member in the firm’s Reno office who focuses his practice in the areas of commercial litigation and appellate work.

He regularly represents and counsels clients in commercial and business litigation matters involving contract disputes, buy/sell agreements and disputes over intellectual property.

His representation of clients includes a significant number of matters before the Nevada Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is recognized as a leader in his field by Chambers, Best Lawyers of America, and Mountain State Super Lawyers.

Desmond is active in the community, having served as the Chair of the University of Nevada Foundation Board of Trustees in 2019. He also serves as a member of the Nevada Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission and as a Board Member of Washoe Legal Services.

Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, Dickinson Wright PLLC has 18 offices, including on each in Las Vegas and Reno.