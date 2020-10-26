People: Jon Ralston to preview election as next WIN Nevada speaker

Jon Ralston

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — On Thursday, Oct. 29, the monthly WIN Nevada speaker series will shine a light on state and national election results by featuring a presentation from Jon Ralston, who has been Nevada’s preeminent expert on politics for more than 30 years.

According to a press release from WIN Nevada, Ralston “will talk about potential scenarios while also dispelling (or confirming) myths around the election.”

“There is no doubt that the outcome of the 2020 election will affect all of us in some way,” WIN Board President Alexis Jobson said in a statement. “We’re excited that Jon is going to be sharing political insight we wouldn’t normally have access to.”

Ralston wrote for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 15 years before launching the nonprofit Nevada Independent news website in 2016.

He got his start in Nevada in 1999, when Greenspun Media Group purchased his political newsletter, The Ralston Report, and hired him as a columnist for the Las Vegas Sun where his byline appeared until September 2012.

He’s also a former columnist for the Reno Gazette Journal, among other roles and accomplishments.

The WIN meeting takes place virtually on Zoom from 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 29. It is free for members and $20 for non-members. Visit win-nevada.com to learn more.