People: Joni Simons new CFO of Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Joni Simons

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada announced Jan. 5 that Joni Simons has been named Chief Financial Officer, following the retirement of the nonprofit’s long-time CFO, Chris Coffing.

“Joni’s skills in the nonprofit financial world, in process improvement efforts and in the area of data analytics will be of huge benefit to our Girl Scout Council,” Ann Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada, said in a statement. “Her proven ability to work across department lines to achieve organizational goals will fit right in with the culture of our organization. I am really looking forward to welcoming Joni to our leadership team.”

Simons has worked in the field of accounting in various industries for over 20 years. Her journey in accounting began with a large manufacturing company in Reno, and eventually led her to Las Vegas. From there, she became the Director of Operations for a privately held accounting firm, with offices in Nevada, New York and India.

In 2015, she returned to Northern Nevada to live in the Carson Valley, where she has continued to generate results in the nonprofit, private and public sectors.

Simons received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix. When she is not hard at work driving efficiencies, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her family, grandkids and dog.

“I am so excited to be joining this incredible organization, and I’m looking forward to an amazing year in 2021,” Simons said in a statement.