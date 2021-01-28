People: Jordan Lehman, Valerie Sarchett join Colliers International in Reno
RENO, Nev. — Colliers International in Reno recently announced the hires of Jordan Lehman as Research Analyst and Valerie Sarchett as Operations Coordinator.
According to a press release, Lehman will work directly with Colliers’ Reno brokerage teams, focusing on maintaining the integrity of the company’s market leading data.
He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Washington, Bothell. Outside the office, his passions are film, music and rock climbing.
In her new role, Sarchett will act as Colliers Reno’s lead client liaison and concentrate on providing exceptional customer service to brokerage teams and clients.
‘Reno has gone viral’: multifamily unit sales thriving throughout Northern Nevada
“Reno has gone viral — (sales) activity has been phenomenal. When we fully expose properties to the market, we are getting like 15 offers,” Ken Blomsterberg, senior managing director of investments with Marcus & Millichap, told the NNBW recently.