People: Jordan Lehman, Valerie Sarchett join Colliers International in Reno

Jordan Lehman, left, and Valerie Sarchett.

Courtesy Photos

RENO, Nev. — Colliers International in Reno recently announced the hires of Jordan Lehman as Research Analyst and Valerie Sarchett as Operations Coordinator.

According to a press release, Lehman will work directly with Colliers’ Reno brokerage teams, focusing on maintaining the integrity of the company’s market leading data.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Washington, Bothell. Outside the office, his passions are film, music and rock climbing.

In her new role, Sarchett will act as Colliers Reno’s lead client liaison and concentrate on providing exceptional customer service to brokerage teams and clients.