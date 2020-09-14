People: Josh Wood, Carrie Yamamoto join Northern Nevada Medical Group

Josh Wood, MD, Carrie Yamamoto, MSN, RN, ACNP, CCRN.

SPARKS, Nev. — Northern Nevada Medical Group announced recently the addition of fellowship-trained sports and family medicine physician Josh Wood, MD, and pulmonary and sleep medicine nurse practitioner, Carrie Yamamoto, MSN, RN, ACNP, CCRN.

Both providers will see patients at clinics in Reno and Sparks.

“We chose to add a sports medicine provider to our group so we can better care for adolescents and adults who are actively engaged in athletics, sporting activities, or outdoor engagements,” Karla Pambogo, RN, MBA, market director of NNMG, said in a Sept. 1 statement. “Dr. Wood’s expertise allows him to thoroughly treat patients with injuries as well as be a resource for injury prevention.”

Dr. Wood completed a family medicine residency from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a Sports Medicine Fellowship from the University of Nevada, Reno.

He is double board certified in family and sports medicine and is trained in musculoskeletal conditions, which allows him to care for patients with sports injuries that require in office treatment, physical therapy or collaboration with local surgeons.

Injuries may include sprains, strains, stress fractures, shoulder injuries including rotator cuff injuries, knee and hip pain related to an injury or a variety of other sports-related injuries. Dr. Wood is bilingual in English and Spanish.

“We are excited to expand our pulmonary and critical care team with the addition of a nurse practitioner. Carrie brings extensive knowledge in pulmonary, sleep and critical care medicine to her role,” added Pambogo.

Yamamoto received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan and a Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of Rochester School of Nursing in New York.

Prior to joining NNMG, she served as an advanced practice nurse practitioner for a local pulmonary and sleep medicine clinic. Carrie has 11 years’ experience as a critical care nurse prior to becoming a nurse practitioner specializing in medical, surgical, cardiac and neurological intensive care.

Yamamoto also is certified by the American Association of Critical Care Nursing.