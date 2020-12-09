People: Julie Nobis named co-owner of Reno’s Creative Coverings

Julie Nobis

RENO, Nev. — Creative Coverings recently announced Julie Nobis as a co-owner of the Reno-based special event linen rental and sales company.

Nobis previously held the position of Director of Business Development and will be taking over for former co-owner Robin Brockelsby, who has decided to make the transition in order to focus on her health and wellness, according to a Nov. 25 press release.

“I am so happy to be leaving Creative Coverings in the capable hands of Julie,” Brockelsby said in a statement. “She really knows the business and will continue to provide beautiful linens and great customer service.”

Nobis has been with Creative Coverings for more than a year and was previously co-owner of Tannenbaum Event Center and Red Carpet Events.

Nobis will take over Creative Coverings with Christin Nobis, who helped found the company in 1996.

“Julie’s experience in the event world makes her an ideal co-owner,” Christin said. “I am happy to have her talent and knowledge in this leadership role with our company.”