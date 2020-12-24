People: Justice Mark Gibbons honored with Justice Nancy Becker Pro Bono Award of Judicial Excellence

Mark Gibbons

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Supreme Court Justice Mark Gibbons was honored with the Justice Nancy Becker Pro Bono Award of Judicial Excellence at the virtual Pro Bono Awards luncheon on Dec. 11. The event was sponsored by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Justice Gibbons’ award is named in honor of Nancy Becker, one of the original founders of the Pro Bono Project. It is given to recognize members of the Judiciary who have given their time, energy and influence to encourage pro bono work and access to justice.

According to a Dec. 14 press release, following a distinguished career in private practice, Justice Gibbons has spent over 24 years in the Nevada judiciary, first as a district judge, then as a Supreme Court Justice, including serving as the Chief jurist at both levels.

His service as the co-chair to the Specialty Court Funding Committee has helped to ensure nearly every community in Nevada has access to a specialty court program.

He co-chaired the Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure Committee to ensure the judicial process was accessible through the electronic means, which is very much relied upon in our modern society.

Justice Gibbons announced in November 2019 he would not seek re-election in 2020 for a fourth term on the Nevada Supreme Court. He is the longest serving Justice among the seven members of the Court.

“Justice Gibbons has been a stabilizing influence on all he has done, because of his intellect, his demeanor, and his caring for all Nevadans,” Barbara Buckley, executive director of the Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, said in a statement. “There has never been one occasion where he doesn’t think about the unmet legal needs of the community in making a decision. His character, work ethic, and commitment will be missed as he retires from the Nevada Supreme Court in January.”