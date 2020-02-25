People: Kalei Tomlin promoted to executive assistant at PBS Reno

RENO, Nev. — PBS Reno recently promoted Kalei Tomlin to Executive Assistant to the President and CEO.

‘The role of Executive Assistant includes Office Manager and Board Liaison.

Tomlin started with PBS Reno in April 2019 as a front desk receptionist and quickly demonstrated a work ethic and understanding of public television that fits into the station’s mission.

“I could not be happier to be the new Executive Assistant and Office Manager for PBS Reno,” Tomlin said in a press release. “I believe in the station and its emphasis in community very deeply. It means the world to me that the staff at PBS Reno saw my potential to help them continue to be a positive driving force for the Reno/Tahoe area.”

“Kalei is an ideal fit, and we’re excited that her intelligence, experience, and talents have earned her this promotion of responsibility inside our building and with our Board of Trustees,” said Kurt Mische, PBS Reno President and CEO.

Tomlin is currently studying linguistics and business at the University of Nevada. She enjoys skiing, and theater, and volunteers for theater productions at Billinghurst Middle School in northwest Reno.