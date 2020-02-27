People: Karyn Jensen elected to board of Crisis Support Services of Nevada

RENO, Nev. — HRC, Ltd. announced recently that founder Karyn Jensen has been elected to serve on the Executive Board of Directors as treasurer and secretary for Crisis Support Services of Nevada.

For more than 50 years, CSSNV has provided free, safe and non-judgmental support for individuals in any type of personal crisis, including domestic violence, substance abuse, child abuse and elder abuse.

The 24-hour hotline number is 800-273-8255, or users can text LISTEN to 839863. Go to cssnv.org to learn more.

Jensen founded Reno-based HRC, Ltd. (The Human Resource Connection) over 15 years ago to tackle the complex people issues facing her industry.

Among other community roles, company founder Jensen is an active member, current College Relations Director and past president of the Northern Nevada Human Resource Association. She also volunteers for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Al Jackson

P0226-Al-Jackson-copy

In related news, Jensen announced recently the hiring of Al Jackson as HRC’s new HR Business Partner.

Jackson brings over 18 years of experience to his new role. His responsibilities include day-to-day human resource transactions for clients, workforce planning, performance management, safety and workers’ compensation guidance, employee relations, legal compliance and benefits administration.

Jackson has led human resources and labor relations functions in support of a wide range of businesses including power production, industrial services, technology, manufacturing, distribution and construction.