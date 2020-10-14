People: Karyn Jensen elected to WIN Nevada board

Karyn Jensen

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — HRC, Ltd. announced recently that company founder Karyn Jensen has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for local business networking organization Western Industrial Nevada (WIN).

Jensen has more than 20 years of experience in the human resources industry. Since 1991, she has taught various electives and core classes in human resources for the Extended Studies Program at the University of Nevada, Reno.

According to a Sept. 30 press release, Jensen currently is the longest serving continuing education instructor, and to date has had more than 3,600 students enroll in her courses.

Jensen received a Master of Science degree in human resources from Chapman University, and she earned her SHRM Senior Certified Professional Certification and Senior Professional in Human Resources from the HR Certification Institute.

She also serves on the Executive Board of Directors as treasurer and secretary for Crisis Support Services of Nevada and is an active member and current College Relations Director of the Northern Nevada Human Resource Association, of which she is a past president.