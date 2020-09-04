People: Karyn M. Taylor, Holly J. Stewart join Reno office of Littler

Holly J. Stewart, left, and Karyn M. Taylor.

Courtesy Photos

RENO, Nev. — Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, recently announced the addition of two attorneys to its Reno office.

Karyn M. Taylor returns to the firm as a shareholder, having most recently served as Associate General Counsel for NV Energy; and Holly J. Stewart joins as an associate from Ryley, Carlock & Applewhite.

“Karyn brings a decade of experience as an in-house lawyer and an impressive background representing employers as an attorney in private practice,” Roger L. Grandgenett, office managing shareholder of Littler’s Reno and Las Vegas offices, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Karyn back to Littler and for our clients to benefit from her extensive experience in labor and employment law, as well as her deep knowledge of the region. Additionally, Holly’s arrival further strengthens our local team and the legal services we offer employers throughout Nevada and the western U.S.”

Taylor previously practiced at Littler from 2000 to 2010. At NV Energy, she represented the company in employment litigation, counseled executives and human resources professionals on compliance with federal and state employment laws, and developed company-wide HR policies and procedures.

Stewart, meanwhile, assists in representing companies in employment-related litigation in state and federal courts, in the arbitration of collective bargaining agreement disputes, and in administrative proceedings involving the defense of statutory discrimination and retaliation claims, unfair labor practice charges, and wage and hour claims.

Taylor received her J.D. from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Maryland. Stewart received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Arizona State University.