People: Kate Pensotti receives IREM Accredited Manager designation

RENO, Nev. — Kate Pensotti of Nevada Commercial Services, Inc., recently received her IREM, Institute of Real Estate Management, Accredited Manager (ACoM) designation.

According to a June 11 press release from Nevada Commercial Services, Inc., the ACoM is awarded to those who meet the standards set by IREM for commercial real estate professionals.

“An intensive schedule of classes and an examination, plus at least one year of industry experience are among the stringent criteria required to become an ACoM,” according to the company. “IREM is an international community of real estate managers dedicated to ethical business practices, maximizing the value of investment real estate, and promoting superior management through education and information sharing.”

Pensotti joined Nevada Commercial Services, Inc. as a Property Manager in February. Previously, she excelled in mini storage consulting for 7 years. She started her real estate career at Chase International Real Estate as a marketing assistant and followed through on her goal to become a Realtor and property manager.

Beyond real estate, she also spent time as a family placement and marketing manager at College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors.