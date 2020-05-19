People: Kathleen Knight new Senior Civil Engineer at Reno’s CFA, Inc.

RENO, Nev. — CFA, Inc. recently hired Kathleen Knight, P.E. from Ventura, Calif., as Senior Civil Engineer.

According to the Reno-based engineering consulting company, Knight received her B.S. from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, and is currently licensed in Nevada, California and Texas.

Her work over the last 20 years has focused on designing residential, recreational and large multi-component, mixed-use subdivisions, hospitals and industrial buildings. She has worked on projects concerning environmentally sensitive and coastal areas, infill, and topographically complex locations.

Her projects require advanced skills in problem solving with complicated grading, street, sewer and storm drain design. She is proficient in numerous civil design computer applications and continuously updates her skills through continuing education.