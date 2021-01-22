People: Kaylyn Dazey-Harper earns promotion at Stan Can Design in Reno

Kaylyn Dazey-Harper was hired by Stan Can Design in 2018 as an intern.

RENO, Nev. — Stan Can Design announced recently the promotion of Kaylyn Dazey-Harper, a designer and illustrator for the Reno agency, to a full-time position.

In just two years with the company, Dazey-Harper has created award-winning work for clients in several industries, including tourism, higher education, construction and agriculture, according to a Jan. 6 press release.

Her skillset also includes digital design, web design and social media marketing.

Dazey-Harper was hired by Stan Can Design in 2018 as an intern, but quickly impressed with her enthusiasm, professionalism, and creative ability. She represented the agency on the national level when she attended the HOW Design Live conference in 2019.

“We’re thankful to have someone like Kaylyn on our team,” Principal and Creative Director Stan Byers said in a statement. “She’s shown an eagerness to learn and take on new challenges since day one and we wanted to fully recognize that with her new position.”