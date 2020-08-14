People: Keely Chevallier joins Nevada ENT and Hearing Associates

Dr. Keely Chevallier

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Nevada ENT and Hearing Associates announced Aug. 3 that Dr. Keely Chevallier joined the Reno-based practice.

According to an Aug. 3 press release, Dr. Chevallier, a Nevada native, comes from David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, where she served as an Active Duty Air Force officer for four years, most recently as the Officer in Charge of the combined ENT, Audiology and Speech Language Pathology Clinic, and the Surgical Champion for the Hospital’s Informatics Steering Committee.

She served a tour in Afghanistan in 2018 as the only NATO forces ENT in the country. During this time, she took care of patients including U.S. Service Members, NATO forces and Afghan troops, providing care for traumatic injuries, respiratory failure and all diseases of the ears, nose, and throat.

Dr. Chevallier received a Bachelor of Arts in integrative biology from University of California, Berkeley. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree from University of Colorado, School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado and completed her residency in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dr. Chevallier has been a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society since 2009 and has been board certified with the American Board of Otolaryngology since 2017.