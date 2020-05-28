People: Kerri Garcia Hendricks named Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at UNR

Kerri Garcia Hendricks — who was named Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the University of Nevada, Reno, in April — is a 1992 graduate of the Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism and is a former Wolf Pack student-athlete (tennis).

Garcia Hendricks, who had served as Director of Communications since 2016 and as Interim Executive Director of Marketing and Communications since April 2019, was named to the position following a national search, according to an April 24 press release.

“Kerri’s work on behalf of the University over the past four years has been tremendously valuable,” UNR President Marc Johnson said in a statement. “She has provided outstanding leadership on a number of different fronts for our institution. She has played a vital role in all of our crisis communications efforts, which has included pre-planning preparedness and as well as quick, nimble and transparent response.

“She has also developed cohesive marketing and communications programs using traditional and cutting-edge digital platforms that have helped amplify our University’s value to the state of Nevada and elevate our profile on a national level.

As Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, Garcia Hendricks will continue to lead UNR’s efforts in internal and external communications and media relations and will also oversee the institution’s marketing, which includes all web and digital platforms, visual identity, creative and accessibility support.

“I’m honored to have been selected to take on this role for my alma mater and along with our talented and dedicated team, look forward to greatly contributing to the next chapter of marketing and communications for the University,” Garcia Hendricks said in a statement. “Now more than ever, continuing to enhance and safeguard the University’s image and reputation is critical, as we navigate sustaining the growth and development we have experienced the past few years and, equally as important, as we ready for what is to come on the horizon.”

Garcia Hendricks is a 1992 graduate of UNR’s Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism and is a former Wolf Pack student-athlete who played on a championship women’s tennis team.

Prior to joining UNR in 2016, Garcia Hendricks was the Community Relations and Communications Manager with Microsoft in Reno and has held public relations and marketing positions at R&R Partners, the Rose/Glenn Group and Harrah’s Northern Nevada.