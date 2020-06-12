People: Kirk Allaire joins Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) board

Kirk Allaire

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Kirk Allaire, president of Reno-based Gratis Payment Processing, recently joined the board of trustees for Western Industrial Nevada (WIN).

Allaire is also creator of Gratis Payment Processing’s GratisGives charitable initiative, which aims to build bridges between local nonprofits and business owners by allowing businesses to designate a portion of savings from merchant accounts into small contributions for local nonprofits.

WIN is Northern Nevada’s longest-established, premier professional/networking organization.