People: KPS3 hires Ravyn Smith, Kimberly Wade as account managers

Ravyn Smith, left, and Kimberly Wade.

Courtesy photos

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 recently announced the addition of two account managers to the team, Ravyn Smith and Kimberly Wade.

Both are responsible for overseeing marketing and communications needs for KPS3’s clients and ensuring all client needs are exceeded. They are also responsible for strategically advising clients and leading planning efforts.

“We’re thrilled to grow the account team with the additions of Ravyn and Kimberly,” Rob Gaedtke, KPS3 CEO, said in a statement. “Ravyn brings acute problem-solving skills and moxie to the team, and we’re confident her talents will translate to top-tier account management. Kimberly’s love of animals and dedicated to nonprofit work and to her clients will help foster long-lasting relationships.”

Smith joins KPS3 from D4 Advanced Media, where she managed many successful conversion-oriented communication initiatives for clients in various industries. She previously held a role as a marketing coordinator at Gary Platt Manufacturing after graduating with a degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Wade joins KPS3 from Humane Network, an animal welfare nonprofit where she acted as the campaign manager for Maddie’s Pet Project, a statewide pet initiative across Nevada. She previously was communications director for the Nevada Humane Society and a news producer at KOLO 8 News Now. She earned a BA in broadcast journalism from the University of Central Florida.