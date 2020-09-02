People: Krista Wahnefried earns 2020 PRISM Developing Leaders award

Krista Wahnefried

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Krista Wahnefried, project manager/environmental scientist with McGinley & Associates in Reno, was recently awarded the 2020 PRISM Developing Leaders award.

This national award highlights one up-and-coming risk management or due diligence professional for their valued contribution and commitment to the industry, according to an Aug. 19 press release.

The winner is selected based on demonstrated impressive achievement in the areas of leadership, visibility, professional competency, and industry involvement.

Wahnefried’s achievements in recent years resulted in her being selected as the top candidate for this award including: becoming the leader of McGinley’s Phase I Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) due diligence department for Northern Nevada; obtaining her Certified Environmental Manager (CEM) certification from the state of Nevada; completing the EDR/Lightbox Developing Leaders Program; joining the Board of Directors for the Northern Nevada Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW); and mentoring several other young women in the environmental consulting field.

She also was appointed as a Commissioner to the Nevada Equal Rights Commission and the Development Committee for the Reno Housing Authority.