People: Kristin Martini makes partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

RENO, Nev. — Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP recently selected Kristin Martini to join the firm’s partnership, effective Jan. 1.

A member of the firm’s litigation practice, Martini focuses on civil and commercial litigation at the federal and state court levels, where she represents clients in complex commercial contract, fraud and business tort lawsuits.

Martini was named a Mountain States Super Lawyer in 2019 and has been recognized as one of the “Legal Elite” by Nevada Business since 2016. She received her J.D. from the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law and her B.S., cum laude, from UNR.

In related news, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP also recently announced that Michael Cabrera has joined the firm’s Regulatory & Government practice as an associate in the firm’s Reno office.

With interests in regulatory, administrative and political law, Cabrera has served on various Nevada political campaigns and governmental agencies, including the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and the Nevada State Assembly.

He received his J.D., cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law and his B.A. from UNR.