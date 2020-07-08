People: Kristine Brown new Director of Engagement at Reno+Sparks Chamber

Kristine Brown

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce recently hired Kristine Brown as its Director of Member Engagement.

According to a June 23 press release, Brown joined the Chamber at the start of Nevada’s COVID-19 shutdown and got right to work, creating its communications plan, hosting continuing education webinars and forming new partnerships with business leaders who support the Chamber’s mission to advocate, inform, and connect its members to vital resources.

“Working with the Reno+Sparks Chamber has been a meaningful way to contribute to economic recovery in our region,” Brown said in a statement. “But it’s been far more meaningful to see the generosity that exists among businesses big and small, and how people have rallied around those who are struggling.

“We are accountable to the community we live in and I believe we will be defined and remembered for how we chose to show up in this crisis.”

Prior to joining the Chamber, Brown served as News 4-Fox 11-Nevada Sports Net’s first Managing Editor.

She has called the Biggest Little City home for nearly three decades and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from the University of Nevada, Reno.