People: Kurt Mische appointed 2021 chair of Reno + Sparks Chamber board

RENO, Nev. — PBS Reno President and CEO Kurt Mische was recently appointed Chair of the 2021 Board of Directors of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

Mische, who’s worked as President and CEO of PBS Reno since 2009, will lead the board with planning and projects, and will work with the Chamber’s CEO, Ann Silver, to ensure the organization meets the needs and expectations of the business community.

“I am honored to represent PBS Reno and the northern Nevada business community in this role,” Mische said in a statement. “2021 will be a very important year for businesses and for our chamber. We are fortunate to have an engaged board and dynamic CEO to lead us in the year ahead.”

Mische will serve a one-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2021.

“I know Kurt will display the leadership and enthusiasm needed to encourage businesses and other organizations to join the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce,” Silver said in a statement.