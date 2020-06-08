People: Kurt Thigpen elected to board of AAF-Reno Foundation

Kurt Thigpen

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The American Advertising Federation of Reno Foundation board recently elected Kurt Thigpen to serve on their Board of Directors.

“I’m very excited to join the Foundation in its mission to help support higher education initiatives and scholarship programs for students in Washoe County,” Thigpen said in a May 15 press release.

Thigpen is the CEO of Reno-based marketing and creative agency Ace Studios, is the immediate past president of AAF Reno, and is also a candidate for the Washoe County School Board of Trustees for District D.

The AAF-Reno Foundation is a nonprofit affiliate of AAF-Reno that oversees and administers the organization’s charitable giving in support of the local advertising and marketing industry.