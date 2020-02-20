People: Kyle Winter named shareholder at Allison MacKenzie

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Allison MacKenzie law firm recently named Kyle Winter as a shareholder, effective Jan. 1.

According to a recent press release on behalf of the firm, Winter’s practice primarily focuses on estate planning, family law, guardianships, and probate law.

Winter, who hails from Carson City, earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, Reno and a J.D. from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

He joined Allison MacKenzie in 2015 after clerking for the Honorable James E. Wilson, Jr. at Nevada’s First Judicial District Court and then for the Honorable Jerome M. Polaha at Nevada’s Second Judicial District Court. In 2017, he was awarded the Pro Bono Service Award by Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevada.

In addition to his attorney work, Winter is a current advisory committee member of The Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada.

According to the press release, a pro bono client of the Carson City-based Allison MacKenzie firm recently described Winter as having a “global warming” smile.

“The firm is proud to have Kyle continue the firm’s tradition of providing its clients with exceptional professional service in a caring and compassionate way,” according to the release.