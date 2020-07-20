People: Laura Moline, Christianne O’Malley of RE/MAX make top agents list

Christianne O’Malley, left, and Laura Moline.

Courtesy photos

RENO, Nev. — Two RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agents, Laura Moline from the Gardnerville office and Christianne O’Malley from the Reno office, have placed in the 2020 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings.

Both made the list in the Individuals by Transaction Sides and Individuals by Volume categories, according to a July 7 press release.

Moline has been a full-time agent working in the Carson Valley for over 20 years. She is a multi-award-winning member of the RE/MAX Platinum and President’s Club.

O’Malley also has more than 20 years of experience as an agent. She has participated in over $300 million in sales from commercial leasing and investments to first-time home-buyers.

“Our team is so fortunate to have agents like Laura and Christianne who excel in the real estate field,” Amy Lessinger, broker/owner of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, said in a statement. “Both Laura and Christianne represent the best values of RE/MAX agents. It’s wonderful to see them gain national recognition.”

“America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings honor the top 1.5 percent of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the U.S. For six consecutive years, RE/MAX agents and teams have placed more than any other brand in the rankings. In the 2020 rankings, 20 percent of those listed are RE/MAX agents and teams.