People: Laura Moline, Mike Wood of RE/MAX make top agent lists

RENO, Nev. — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) recently announce that agent Laura Moline, located in the Gardnerville office, placed 85th on the 2019 year-end RE/MAX Top 100 Residential Individual Agents list, while the Mike Wood Team, located in the Reno office, placed 50th on the RE/MAX Top 100 Residential Teams list and 88th on the RE/MAX Top 100 Residential Teams list Worldwide.

The RE/MAX Top 100 lists agents in the United States with the highest residential commissions for 2019.

“Our agents strive to go above and beyond for their clients,” Amy Lessinger, broker/owner of RRA, said in a press release. “Laura and the Mike Wood Team are excellent examples of very dedicated and professional agents who are more than deserving to be recognized at the national level for their work.”

According to RRA, Moline has spent more than 20 years as a real estate agent in Northern Nevada. She has been recognized with several awards, including being a multi-award winning member of the RE/MAX Platinum Club and the RE/MAX President’s Club. She has also been named a top producer in REAL TRENDS 500 and was acknowledged in 2015 as a top producer in the State of Nevada and Southwest Region.

Wood moved to Reno in 1995, became a Realtor in 2005 and has been with RRA since 2007. Over the years, he has earned the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement awards, as well as the following designations: Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDFE), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and e-PRO. His team of full-time real estate agents and administrative staff members are dedicated professionals.