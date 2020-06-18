People: Laura Partridge named to National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Laura Partridge

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Laura Partridge, president of CCMedia in Reno, was recently named to the nonpartisan National Small Business Association Leadership Council, the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Partridge said in a June 3 press release. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Since 1991, Partridge has owned and managed CCMedia Agency. She also operates CCMedia Publishing, producing five Reno, Incline Village and Truckee area homeowner association magazines.

Partridge currently serves on the Entrepreneurs Organization Reno-Tahoe Board of Directors.

According to the press release, Partridge joined the NSBA Leadership Council “as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, healthcare costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business.”

“I am proud to have Laura Partridge as part of our Leadership Council,” NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken said in a statement. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”