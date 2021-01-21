People: Laurence B. Irwin joins Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Reno office

Laurence B. Irwin

RENO, Nev. — Parsons Behle & Latimer recently added two new attorneys to its Employment & Labor practice — Reno-based Laurence B. Irwin and Salt Lake City-based Jacob T. Muklewicz. The addition of Irwin in particular means the firm can now offer Employment & Labor services from its Reno office.

According to a Jan. 5 press release, Irwin has worked extensively with Department of Energy contractors in Southern Nevada on various employment matters and recently served as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for the Nevada National Guard. He has experience litigating federal employment cases.

Muklewicz counsels and advises large multinational corporations, local businesses, individuals, investors and professionals in areas involving employment-based immigration law.

“Our Employment & Labor practice team is recognized as one of the most experienced in the region,” Parsons’ Employment & Labor Practice Chair Sean Monson said in a statement. “The addition of these two talented and knowledgeable attorneys enhances our team’s already extensive knowledge base and skill set.

“We now can provide immigration advice and counseling services to all our clients and a full range of employment and labor counseling services to our clients in Nevada.”