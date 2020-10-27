People: Leslie Baker named first president of Nevada Pharmacy Alliance

Leslie Baker

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Leslie Baker, PharmD, BCGP, of the Sanford Center for Aging, was recently elected the first president of the newly formed Nevada Pharmacy Alliance, the state’s first affiliate of the American Pharmacy Association.

As president, Baker will work to represent and advance pharmacy in Nevada, according to an Oct. 14 press release.

“We are committed to connecting, educating and advocating for the profession of pharmacy to optimize patient care and public health,” Baker said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity, and the lasting impact this could have on the practice of pharmacy in Nevada. We have a wonderful group of people working on this project.”

Baker is director of pharmacy services at the Sanford Center and holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Creighton University School of Pharmacy and is a Board Certified Geriatric Pharmacist. Earlier this year, she was named Reno Preceptor of the Year by Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy.

The Nevada Pharmacy Alliance will provide advocacy, communication, continuing education and events for members throughout the state. Members may include pharmacists, technicians and pharmacy students. Visit nevadapharmacyalliance.com to learn more about the new group.