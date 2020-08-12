People: Letitia Anderson, Abhinaya Rao new physicians for Northern Nevada Medical Group

Abhinaya Rao, left, and Letitia Anderson.

Courtesy Photos: NNMG

SPARKS, Nev. — Northern Nevada Medical Group recently announced the addition of board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiologist Letitia Anderson, MD, FACC, and internal medicine physician Abhinaya Rao, MD.

Dr. Anderson will join the group’s growing cardiology practice at 2385 E. Prater Way in Sparks, while Dr. Rao is located at 5265 Vista Blvd. in Sparks, according to a July 27 press release.

“Specialty care is a much needed resource in our community, and we are excited to welcome long-time community physician, Dr. Anderson,” Karla Pambogo, RN, MBA, market director of Northern Nevada Medical Group, said in a statement. “Many know Dr. Anderson as a well-respected expert in her field and someone who is highly invested in cardiovascular health for our community. She will serve as an integral provider in our group while continuing to focus on addressing health determinants in our region.”

Dr. Anderson earned a medical degree from the University of Vermont Fletcher Allen Health Care Medical Center, followed by an internal medicine residency at Brown University. After residency, she went on to pursue a fellowship in cardiology from the University of Vermont. Dr. Anderson is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, echocardiography and nuclear cardiology.

“Our team has continued to grow to better serve the Reno-Sparks area and we are excited to onboard new graduates from UNR Medicine. Family and internal medicine providers are in high demand across the State and the addition of Dr. Rao allows us to serve more patients who need regular care,” Karla Pambogo, RN, MBA, market director of Northern Nevada Medical Group, said in the July 27 press release.

Dr. Rao completed an internal medicine residency at UNR Medicine and previously held several clinical externships at St. Elizabeths Hospital and Providence Hospital, both in D.C. In addition, during her time at UNR Med she held residency positions at Renown Health and the VA Medical Center.