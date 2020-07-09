People: Lindsay Bradley new COO at Reno’s Gratis Payment Processing

Lindsay Bradley

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Lindsay Bradley recently joined Gratis Payment Processing as Chief Operating Officer.

According to a June 25 press release, Bradley brings 15 years of experience in operations, financial management, and human resources to the organization.

She will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations, strategy development, providing progressive leadership, and overseeing finances for both Gratis Payment Processing, as well as the company’s local charitable giving initiative, GratisGives.

“We are very excited about Lindsay coming on board. Her knowledge, experience, as well as her dedication to conscious business principles, is a perfect match for the GratisGives team,” Gratis Payment Processing President Kirk Allaire said in a statement.

Bradley joins Gratis from Simco Imported Shoes, Inc. As COO with Simco, Bradley was responsible for managing the operational aspects of both B2B and B2C distribution, including developing growth strategies, implementing process improvements and managing workforce performance and financials.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to join the Gratis Executive team. As a former client of Gratis, I personally experienced the impact that a partnership with Kirk and his team can make,” Bradley said in a statement. “Internally, we achieved significant savings in credit card processing fees and externally we were able to support local nonprofits by participating in the GratisGives program.

“Having the opportunity to help grow a company that operates with a higher purpose and chooses to elevate humanity through business is so rewarding.”

A Reno resident since 1999, Bradley earned her BS in Business Management, MS in Management and Leadership and her MBA from Western Governors University.

She currently serves on the Board of Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology (NCET); is an active member with NNHRA, SHRM; and has served as a volunteer Program Manager for RPD’s Annual Hashimoto Memorial Golf Tournament the last 9 years.