People: Lisa Genasci new chief grants officer at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada recently hired Lisa Genasci as new chief grants officer.

Genasci brings with her more than 20 years of experience in grant and proposal writing, according to a news release, including the submission of more than $1 billion in grants and proposals for the corporate, nonprofit and state sectors.

As chief grants officer, Genasci “will direct and coordinate CCNN’s process for government and private foundation grant submissions” in order to support the nonprofit’s short- and long-term strategic plan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa and her vast experience and passion for grants and a heart of servitude,” Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, said in a statement.

Previously, Genasci served in a variety of grant and analyst roles for the state of Nevada, University of Nevada, Reno and in the business sector. She is also a former executive director for the American Lung Association in Northern Nevada.

A certified technical writer and a certified Scrum master, she has provided grant writing workshops throughout Northern Nevada, including the Silver State Grant Conference, UNR and the Nevada Arts Commission, among others.

Genasci earned her Master of Science degree in nonprofit management with a concentration in technical and business communications from Northeastern University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from California State University, Chico. She also was a volunteer grant researcher for the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields when she lived in London, England, UK.

She serves on the City of Reno Arts and Culture Commission (RACC) and RACC Community Engagement Committee, and volunteers with Sidewalk Talk, Reno Art Spot, and Awaken.