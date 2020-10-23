People: Liz Heiman launches new company, Regarding Sales LLC

Liz Heiman

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Liz Heiman this month launched her new company, Regarding Sales LLC.

“I’m thrilled to bring my own dream to reality,” Heiman said in a statement. “I believe in building and creating strategies to help businesses from startups through mid-size corporations who need actionable, affordable and results-oriented sales planning.”

Heiman grew up in the sales world. Her father, Stephen Heiman, was one of the co-authors of the now-legendary industry methodology known as Strategic Selling, and is also co-founder of Miller Heiman (now part of the Korn Ferry group), according to an Oct. 7 press release.

For the past 20 years, Liz Heiman has worked with her sister, renowned sales and marketing expert Alice Heiman, in a variety of strategic roles and had her own consulting business working with global companies, specializing in the Asian market.

“In many companies, sales is like a black hole — it’s unpredictable, unmanageable and confusing,” Liz Heiman said in a statement. “Each of the processes I have created for Regarding Sales delivers pieces of the puzzle sales organizations need to succeed. A company can choose to build or rebuild their entire sales organization or just fix a component that is broken.”

Heiman has an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Davis and a master’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is currently the president of the Entrepreneurs Assembly.

According to the Oct. 7 press release, Regarding Sales plans to initially employ a team of three.