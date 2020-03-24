People: Lucas Gonzalez named shareholder at Casey Neilon, Inc.

Lucas Gonzales

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based accounting firm Casey Neilon, Inc. recently announced the promotion of Lucas Gonzalez, CPA, to Shareholder, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Gonzalez began his accounting career at Casey Neilon 2013. He provides business and tax consulting for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals with a focus on clients in the construction and real estate industries.

Gonzalez also serves as a trusted advisor to family office clients who have complex and multi-generational financial situations.

“Lucas is committed to and cares deeply about our clients and our entire team and we are very excited to have him as part of our Shareholder team,” Darsi Casey, Casey Neilon’s Managing Shareholder and CEO, said in a statement. “Lucas contributes a range of skills that reflects our understanding and dedication to providing our entrepreneurial clients with personalized service and specialized attention.”

Gonzalez holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is currently enrolled in the Master of Science in Taxation program at Golden Gate University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nevada State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

He frequently teaches tax education seminars for a variety of real estate brokerage firms in Northern Nevada.

“My favorite part of public accounting is the close relationships I get to build with our clients over time,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “Taking this position ensures that I’ll have the opportunity to watch their businesses grow and succeed for many years to come.”

Gonzalez lives in Reno with his wife and two children. When he is not working, he spends his time camping and hiking with family.