People: Lucia Notterpek named associate dean, professor at UNR Med

Lucia Notterpek

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) has named Lucia Notterpek, Ph.D., as associate dean for biomedical research and professor of physiology and cell biology.

As associate dean, Notterpek will oversee basic science research programs at UNR Med, serve as an advocate for basic biomedical laboratory research, and represent the needs and interests of researchers, according to a June 16 press release from UNR Med.

As a professor, she will lead research projects in her own laboratory, which will provide training opportunities for students and junior scientists interested in disorders of the nervous system.

“The primary goal of Notterpek’s research is to contribute toward the development of effective therapies for demyelinating disorders of the nervous system, such as hereditary neuropathies and multiple sclerosis,” according to the release.

As an expert in the scientific understanding of neurodegeneration and fundamental neuroscience, Notterpek currently serves as president of the Association of Medical School Neuroscience Department Chairpersons (AMSNDC).

“Dr. Notterpek is a nationally renowned neuroscientist and will do an outstanding job leading biomedical research at UNR Med,” UNR Med Dean Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D., said in a statement. “These are extraordinary times and with her leadership, UNR Med is excited to be increasing and enriching our research portfolio and advancing numerous clinical projects.”

“I felt welcomed at UNR Med from the moment I arrived for my very first visit, and can hardly wait to reconnect, in person, with our wonderful faculty, staff and researchers who are doing remarkable work in areas that will have global health impacts,” added Notterpek. “As we begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic on academic research, I am hopeful that we can work on enhancing key biomedical research areas by recruiting talented faculty and trainees.”

Most recently, Notterpek served for 21 years at the University of Florida College of Medicine (UF), becoming the first female chair of neuroscience at UF in January 2009.

Notterpek earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA and completed her postdoctoral fellowship in neurobiology at Stanford University. She also is a graduate of the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine (ELAM) program, which is specially designed to support the transition of senior women faculty to executive leadership positions at academic health centers.

In addition to serving as president of the AMSNDC, Notterpek’s professional affiliations include serving as chief scientific officer for the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation, and memberships in the American Society for Neurochemistry (ASN), the Society for Neuroscience and International Society for Neurochemistry (ISN).