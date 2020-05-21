People: Makenna Backstrom promoted to Director of Marketing at SVN Gold Dust

RENO, Nev. — Makenna Backstrom of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates has been promoted to Director of Marketing.

Makenna Backstrom

Backstrom previously held the position of Brokerage Services Coordinator, and now will be taking on additional job responsibilities.

“Makenna has proven herself to be an integral part of the SVN team here in Northern Nevada and will be taking on additional marketing responsibilities for our company including all media relations, social media, launching our podcast series, and integration between all of our marketing platforms,” said SVN Gold Dust Managing Director Tomi Jo Lynch, CCIM, in a statement. “We are excited to be a part of her career advancement.”

Backstrom has been with SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates for 1.5 years and is an alum of the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I am so excited to continue to grow with such a great company,” Backstrom said in a statement. “I value SVN Gold Dust’s culture and work ethic, and I look forward to my future with SVN.”