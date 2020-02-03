People: Manhard Consulting hires Bradley Dalbec as CFO

RENO, Nev. — National civil engineering and surveying firm Manhard Consulting recently hired Bradley Dalbec to serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Dalbec will report to CEO Don Manhard and will oversee Manhard Consulting’s accounting, financial analysis and reporting, strategic planning, payroll and tax functions, according to a Jan. 21 press release from the company.

“Brad brings great industry experience to his new role with us,” said Don Manhard, Jr., President and CEO, said in a statement. “He understands our business, is proactive in his approach, and provides valuable insight into how to best manage the organization.”

In his new role, Dalbec manages and improves processes critical to the firm, including budgeting and forecasting for a growing enterprise; security for banking and payroll; and banking relations. His work with the senior leadership team provides insight and analysis on market data and its potential impact on the firm.

“I’m excited to join the Manhard team and be a part of such a well-respected firm,” said Dalbec. “I’m ready to make an impact on accounting and technology initiatives that will help the company grow.”

Dalbec has more than 20 years of experience in accounting. Prior to joining Manhard, he worked as a CFO and controller at other large real estate and construction firms. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting with a finance minor from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Manhard Consulting is a full-service civil engineering and surveying firm that serves public and private clients nationwide. Based in Illinois, the company has more than 250 employees, 11 offices across the United States and over 10,000 clients. Its Reno location opened in 2005.

