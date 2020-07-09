People: Marc Desalle joins Miles Construction as project manager

Marc Desalle

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Miles Construction recently appointed Marc Desalle as project manager of the company’s Carson City-based commercial construction team.

Desalle’s diverse background spans more than 30 years, according to a June 22 press release. His project management experience includes residential, educational, commercial and large industrial projects with budgets exceeding $50 million.

“Marc’s experience in research, knowledge, planning and collaboration with a project team will be a tremendous asset to Miles and our clients,” Cary Richardson, vice president and senior project manager of Miles Construction, said in a statement. “He has a unique ability to perform effectively through all aspects of a complex project.”

Prior to joining Miles Construction, Desalle completed site development and vertical construction projects in California, Washington and Colorado.

He also successfully managed construction of the state-of-the-art Enzie STEM Building for the University of Wyoming — a project that won the 2017 Laboratory of the Year award.