People: Marie Cove, Thaaron Kalt, Haley Munns earn promotions at Casey Neilon

From left, Thaaron Kalt, CPA, Marie Cove, CPA, and Haley Munns.

Courtesy Photos

RENO, Nev. — Casey Neilon, an accounting consultancy with offices in Reno and Carson City, recently announced the promotion of three employees. Senior Accountants Marie Cove, CPA, and Thaaron Kalt, CPA, were promoted to managers, and Haley Munns was promoted to senior accountant.

Cove and Kalt began serving clients at Casey Neilon in 2017. Munns stepped into a full-time role in 2019 after interning at Casey Neilon for a year and a half, according to an Aug. 11 press release.

“We believe in mentoring young professionals to be ethical, provide high-quality work to clients, and to set the bar high for themselves so that they stand apart,” Nicola Neilon, CPA and shareholder, said in a statement. “These three have especially risen to the challenge throughout the pandemic and have gone above and beyond in serving our clients and our community.”

Cove primarily works with entrepreneurs and small to mid-size businesses providing services in bookkeeping and software support. She holds a B.S. in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Kalt provides forensic accounting services for small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. He has a Master of Accountancy and a B.S. in Accounting, both from UNR. His professional interests include helping clients solve financial and tax issues, as well as the forensic side of companies and helping address areas of checks and balances.

Munns’ primary service is audits in the captive insurance industry. She has passed all four parts of her CPA exam and anticipates receiving her licensure by year-end. Munns has a B.S. in Business Administration and Master of Accountancy from UNR.