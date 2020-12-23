People: Marissa Lostra, Kirsten Childers, John Graham earn Nevada Realtors awards for 2020

John Graham, of Reno, posthumously earned the Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award.

Courtesy Photo

LAS VEGAS — The statewide Nevada Realtors (NVR) association honored its top members for 2020 at a virtual awards event in early December, with Northern Nevada Realtors Marissa Lostra, Kirsten Childers, John Graham among those recognized.

Graham, of Reno, posthumously earned the Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award, which recognizes an NVR member who consistently contributes to the association and the real estate profession, according to a Dec. 11 press release.

Graham was nominated before he died earlier this year. His award was presented to his late wife, Helen Graham, also a longtime Northern Nevada Realtor and local and state association leader.

Childers, also of Reno, earned the Inspiring New Leader of Tomorrow Award. Childers was honored for her “considerable contributions so early in her career and for demonstrating strong leadership qualities.”

Kirsten Childers

Courtesy Photo

Lostra, of Elko, was honored with an Outstanding Leadership Alumni Award, along with Las Vegas Realtor Stephanie Grant, for “being outstanding examples of NVR’s program to develop future leaders.”

Marissa Lostra

Courtesy Photo

The state association also presented awards to the following Southern Nevada members: