People: Marissa Lostra, Kirsten Childers, John Graham earn Nevada Realtors awards for 2020
LAS VEGAS — The statewide Nevada Realtors (NVR) association honored its top members for 2020 at a virtual awards event in early December, with Northern Nevada Realtors Marissa Lostra, Kirsten Childers, John Graham among those recognized.
Graham, of Reno, posthumously earned the Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award, which recognizes an NVR member who consistently contributes to the association and the real estate profession, according to a Dec. 11 press release.
Graham was nominated before he died earlier this year. His award was presented to his late wife, Helen Graham, also a longtime Northern Nevada Realtor and local and state association leader.
Childers, also of Reno, earned the Inspiring New Leader of Tomorrow Award. Childers was honored for her “considerable contributions so early in her career and for demonstrating strong leadership qualities.”
Lostra, of Elko, was honored with an Outstanding Leadership Alumni Award, along with Las Vegas Realtor Stephanie Grant, for “being outstanding examples of NVR’s program to develop future leaders.”
The state association also presented awards to the following Southern Nevada members:
- Chris Bishop, Las Vegas, was named Realtor of the Year. Bishop served as 2020 president of NVR after being president-elect the previous year. He is also a past president of Las Vegas Realtors association (LVR) and has volunteered on numerous local, state and national association committees.
- Vandana Bhalla, Las Vegas, earned the Realtor Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy. Bhalla was honored for playing a leading role in the association’s initiatives supporting private property rights and other causes considered vital to the industry.
- Molly Hamrick, Las Vegas, earned the Realtor Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by NVR’s president. Hamrick has volunteered countless hours this year addressing issues related to the pandemic, eviction moratoriums and other topics.
- Bob Hamrick, Las Vegas, earned the Nolan/Reiss Award, recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow Realtors. Hamrick, husband and business partner of Molly Hamrick, is a longtime industry and association leader.
City National Bank donates $27,500 to 7 Northern NV nonprofits
The nonprofits include Big Brothers and Sisters of Northern Nevada, Ron Wood Family Resource Center, Carson Valley Food Closet, Children’s Cabinet, Nevada Museum of Art, Noah’s Animal House and F.I.S.H. Friends in Service Helping-Emergency Referral Service.