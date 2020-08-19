People: Mary Powell new leader of American Red Cross of Northern Nevada

Mary Powell

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Mary Powell has been selected to serve as the new executive director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.

In the role, Powell will promote and support the programs and services provided by the Northern Nevada chapter, which serves a 13-county area.

“We are really thrilled to have someone with Mary’s depth of experience on board,” Heidi Ruster, regional executive for the American Red Cross of Utah and Nevada, said in an Aug. 4 press release. “She will be instrumental in the fulfillment of our mission and will also complement the commitment and experience of chapter volunteers.”

Most recently, Powell was the operations officer for Ronald MacDonald Charities in Reno, where she worked in the areas of finance, human resources and marketing. She has also served as the executive director of the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, and the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation of Northern Nevada.

Powell is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She was deployed to Pakistan in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I am excited to be joining the Red Cross team,” Powell stated, “and look forward to supporting the chapter’s commitment to preparedness, response, and humanitarian efforts.”

Powell grew up in Gardnerville where she attended Douglas High School. She attended the University of Alaska and is currently completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in non-profit management with Southern New Hampshire University.

She was awarded the USAF Achievement Medal for work performed during deployment, and in 2017, was a Twenty under 40 Finalist in the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network. Powell, her husband and 7-year old daughter reside in Reno.