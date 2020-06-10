People: Mason Marino hired as project engineer at Agate Construction

Mason Marino

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Agate Construction announced recently the hiring of Mason Marino as a project engineer in the company’s Reno office.

Marino brings five years of experience to his new role. As project engineer, he will be responsible for assisting the project manager and field operations manager with day-to-day project operations, including managing Agate Construction’s system of project controls, including project timelines, budgeting and reporting, according to a May 14 press release.

Previously, Marino was a project manager and estimator for a Reno-based construction company, where he estimated various projects, including tenant improvements and ground-up design-builds.

He earned a Master of Science in construction management from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Science in environment policy and management from the University of Redlands.

Marino also serves as a director for the Northern Nevada chapter of Safari Club International.