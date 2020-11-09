People: Matthew Melendres joins Colliers International in Reno

Matthew Melendres

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Colliers International in Reno announced recently the hire of Matthew Melendres as client services coordinator.

Melendres will work with Colliers’ Reno retail leasing and sales teams, focusing on business development and client engagement, per an Oct. 26 press release from the company.

Melendres, who recently completed professional licensing requirements for Nevada commercial real estate, joins Colliers after successfully completing an internship with the company earlier this year.