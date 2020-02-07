People: Megan Noin to chair 2020 Children’s Cancer Foundation board

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) recently named the 2020 Board of Directors, with Meagan Noin, principal of MN|G Marketing, serving as president this year.

A Reno native, Noin is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno with dual degrees in journalism and political science. After graduation, she was a member of the faculty at the Reynolds School of Journalism where she taught media production.

In addition to the NNCCF board, Noin also serves on the Reno Philharmonic and The Great Reno Balloon Race boards.

Other business leaders chosen in Northern Nevada for the 2020 NNCCF board include: Brandan Koehn, of Victory Woodworks, as vice president; Tom Gurgui, of Microsoft, as treasurer; and Shaemus McCrory, also of Microsoft, as Secretary.

The nonprofit Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s programs and services include the Family Assistance Fund, Inspire Scholarship program, Hope for the Holidays program and emotional support through counseling and family activities.

Go to http://www.nvchildrenscancer.org to learn more and to view the full lineup of 2020 board members.